MEADOWBROOK – A man was charged with four felonies following a high-speed police chase involving a four-month-old baby.

Anthony D. Sims, 38, of Granite City, was charged with robbery, a Class 2 Felony, after he allegedly robbed the Meadowbrook location of Casey's General Store on the evening of Saturday, May 5. He was also charged with criminal damage to property over $500, a Class 4 Felony, after allegedly damaging the cash register at that establishment. Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Sims then attempted to evade police who gave pursuit following the robbery. Dixon said the Sims led officers on a chase of more than 100 mph, which continued across the Clark Bridge into Missouri. Sims is being charged with aggravated fleeing or trying to elude a police officer, also a Class 4 Felony.

After stopping Sims, Dixon said authorities discovered a four-month-old infant inside the car. That infant is now in the custody of their mother, Dixon said. He would not comment regarding the relation of the child to Sims, but Sims was charged with a fourth count of child endangerment, a Class A Felony.

“Obviously, it's concerning,” Dixon said. “That's why he was charged with child endangerment. We were worried about the safety of that child.”

Bond for Sims was set at $150,000 and he was taken into custody following that chase. The Bethalto Police Department aided in the chase, but Bethalto Police Deputy Chief Craig Welch said that chase was terminated after the suspect crossed the bridge into Missouri.

