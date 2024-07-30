GLEN CARBON - A man from Athens, Ill. faces multiple charges after assaulting an EMS worker and more during an incident of public indecency on Old Troy Road in Glen Carbon.

Daniel G. Adams Jr., 43, of Athens, Ill., was charged with aggravated assault of an EMS worker (a Class 4 felony), public indecency (a Class A misdemeanor), obstructing a peace officer (a Class A misdemeanor) and being a pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs (a petty offense).

According to a petition to deny Adams’ pretrial release, the incident unfolded on July 15, 2024 after officers responded to a report of a male lying near the roadway on the shoulder of Troy Road. Officers, believing the man potentially needed aid, began using a drone to locate him using thermal imaging - but upon seeing the drone, Adams reportedly engaged in an act of public indecency.



"Officers located the defendant, shirtless, laying the side of the roadway, clearly intoxicated," the petition states. “He provided a fake name, then feigned illness to avoid arrest. He was transported by EMS, but while en route to the hospital, pulled off his safety straps and took a fighting posture with EMS personnel.”

The petition concludes by stating Adams’ “apparent mental health issues make him an ongoing threat to the community if released,” adding that “it does not appear he can comply with conditions of release.”

A Release Order was later filed denying the state’s petition and granting Adams pretrial release with additional conditions. He was ordered to turn himself in on his Jackson County warrant within 48 hours following his arrest, not to leave the state of Illinois without court permission, refrain from possessing a firearm or dangerous weapon, and undergo an alcohol evaluation.

The Glen Carbon Police Department presented the case against Adams, who was initially remanded to jail before being released. His jury trial is set for Aug. 19, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

