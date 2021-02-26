ALTON - On Friday, February 26, 2021, based on the outstanding work of the Alton Police Department Narcotics Unit, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Dane C. Tannler, 38, of the 300 block of Dry St., Alton, with nine felony offenses.

Tannler is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

At 7 a.m. on Thursday February 25, 2021, the Alton Police Department, with the assistance of the ILEAS Special Response Team, executed a drug-related search warrant at a house in the 300 block of Dry Street, which was found to have been fortified.

This drug-related search warrant was a result of our community providing information about possible drug activity involving a certain residence and person.

The Alton Police Department Narcotics Unit began an investigation which resulted in information to substantiate that illegal drug distribution was occurring at a particular house. The information obtained in the investigation was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office as well as a judge, who subsequently signed a search warrant for the residence.

The list of Tannler's offenses are as follows:

Count 1: Armed Violence.

Count 2: Armed Habitual Criminal.

Count 3: Unlawful Possession With Intent To Deliver Methamphetamine (Class X - 12-50 Years).

Count 4: Unlawful Delivery Of Methamphetamine.

Count 5: Unlawful Possession Of Weapons By A Felon.

Count 6: Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Firearm.

Count 7: Criminal Fortification Of A Residence.

Count 8: Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

Count 9: Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

The Honorable Judge Schroeder set bail for Tannler at $500,000.

"I would like to thank our community for their continued support of information sharing as working together is vital," Chief Pulido said. "When we, as a community, work together we are effective."

