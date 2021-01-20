NORTH COUNTY, MO. - On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Andrew Buckingham, 31 years of age, of the 2900 block of Coppercreek Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, for Murder First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution.

Buckingham is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only, no 10% bond. A mugshot of Buckingham is attached. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Article continues after sponsor message

The probable cause statement for Buckingham reads: On or about January 17, 2021, in St. Louis County, Missouri, the Defendant appeared at the Victim’s home in University City. The Victim, along with her infant child, drove the Defendant to an area close to the Defendant’s home in Spanish Lake. While in route, the Victim called a friend because she did not feel safe.

The Victim was subsequently shot multiple times in the head and killed while still in the driver’s seat with the car in park and the engine running. A witness saw a person walking away from the vehicle towards Bellefontaine Road. An investigation revealed an article of clothing with both the Victim’s and Defendant’s DNA concealed in a sewer drain. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

More like this:

Related Video: