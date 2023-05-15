ALTON - Two area men have been charged, one with a First-Degree Murder charge and the other with an Obstruction of Justice charge after a fatal shooting that occurred on May 10 in Alton.

At 7:34 p.m. on May 10, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a report of a shooting outside of 1601 Rock Springs Drive, Alton. Officers arrived and located Tyrone M. Williams, age 20, of Alton, who had been shot with a firearm. Williams was transported to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment. Williams later died that evening as a result of his injuries.

Detectives with the Alton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division immediately began investigating and spent countless hours over the next few days following up on all available information. Their investigation led them to the suspect, Chauncy D. Lucas Jr., age 22, of Madison. Lucas Jr. was located and subsequently taken into custody. A second individual, Darryck T. Lewis, age 23, of Venice, was also taken into custody during the investigation. Both Lucas Jr. and Lewis remain at the Alton City Jail at this time.

Today, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and charged the following:

Chauncy D. Lucas Jr. – Count I: First Degree Murder Count II: First Degree Murder. The Honorable Judge Jumper signed an arrest warrant and set the bond at $2,000,000.

Darryck T. Lewis-Count I: Obstructing Justice. The Honorable Judge Jumper also signed an arrest warrant and set the bond at $50,000.

Even though the suspect has been arrested and charged, the investigation is ongoing. There are witnesses who should come speak with us. The vehicle used in the incident has also yet to be located. That vehicle is described as a 2019-2023, silver, Chevrolet Malibu.

The vehicle has an Illinois seven-day temporary registration affixed to the rear. This vehicle is known to frequent the Venice and Madison, Illinois areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 637.

