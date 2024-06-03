COLLINSVILLE - A man from Collinsville has been charged with battery and stolen vehicle offenses after allegedly stealing a Jeep and injuring its owner by dragging them along the ground for 100 feet or more.

James M. Long, 34, of Collinsville, was charged with aggravated battery and offenses related to motor vehicles on May 1, 2024.

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Long entered an individual's Jeep Commander without permission. He was later found driving in the stolen jeep after the driver “reported that a white male subject stole his Jeep Commander.”

“An ISPERN broadcast advised the stolen Jeep Commander bearing Illinois registration number was last seen on Collinsville Road going eastbound from IL 111,” the petition states. “The male subject was identified as the defendant, James Long. Through investigation, law enforcement agencies identified the defendant as the male subject that stole the Jeep Commander.”

The petition adds that Long also “drove away" while "dragging [the victim] for 100-150 feet, causing injuries that required transport to the hospital.”

Long’s case was presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a Class 2 felony for the stolen vehicle charge and a Class 3 felony for aggravated battery. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

