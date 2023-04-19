JERSEYVILLE - Freddie R. Brimmage, 29, of Madison, has been charged with cocaine possession, transport of alcohol by a driver, driving on a suspended license, and obstructing identification, according to recent Jersey County court filings.



Brimmage was issued the above charges in Jersey County regarding an incident on April 7. According to court documents, Brimmage had “less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine” and was charged with a Class 4 felony.



He was also charged with obstructing identification for providing a false name to Jerseyville Police Officer Jamison Metcalfe after Metcalfe had lawfully detained him.



Brimmage’s bail was set at $10,000 and his preliminary hearing has been set for May 9 at 1 p.m. More information and updates on this case are available here.



The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

