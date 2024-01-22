GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department arrested a man last week on charges of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Michael J. Randazzo, 51, homeless, was arrested by the Granite City Police Department on charges of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

According to court documents, Randazzo “caused great bodily harm” to the victim after striking them “about the head with a blunt object,” causing injuries that required multiple stitches. He was additionally charged after resisting arrest by a Granite City police officer.

Randazzo faces a Class 3 felony for the aggravated battery charge and a Class A misdemeanor for resisting a peace officer. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

