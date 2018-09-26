MACOUPIN COUNTY - Around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office discovered information on a suspect vehicle in a possible road rage/hit-and-run incident back on Sept. 24.

A Macoupin County Sheriff's deputy located the suspect vehicle on Freemont Road just north of Gillespie. The suspect was taken into custody by the deputy and gave a full confession, the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon. The suspect faces the following charges: Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Driving, and Following Too Closely. He then posted bond and was released.

On Sept. 24, the Macoupin Sheriff's Office received a call from a female about a possible road rage/hit-and-run accident. Upon the deputies arrival, he was informed by the victim that a white single cab pickup with a white male driver was sitting in a driveway on Springfield Street in Gillespie with his flashers on.

"The victim said as she went past the pickup heading eastbound, the male driver began waving his hands out the window at her," the sheriff's office said in a report. "The female then continued eastbound to stop at the stop sign. After stopping at the stop sign, she said that is when the pickup truck got close to her rear bumper. At this time she became very scared and decided not to stop as they left Gillespie city limits eastbound onto Washer Road.

"As they approached the tracks on Washer Road, she slowed down to cross them," said the sheriff's office. The truck then passed her and slammed on his brakes. She believed the truck was trying to block the road. As she began to go around him, that is when the truck slammed into the left side of her vehicle. She said she was afraid for her safety, so she just kept going. She no longer could see the pickup and traveled home and called the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office. She stated she had no idea who this was or why he would have done this."

