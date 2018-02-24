Listen to the story

GODFREY - An 18-year-old male student has been arrested and charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for Felony Disorderly Conduct.

The suspect is identified as Justin Louis Glen-Colley, 18, of Alton.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department Capt. William Dimitroff said the suspect allegedly made a verbal threat during class at Alton High School on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

Madison County deputies assigned to Alton High School as school resource officers investigated the threat, then the man was arrested and charged.

Alton High School Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said the district could not issue a comment on matters involving student discipline.

“The safety of our students and staff is the utmost priority for the Alton School District,” she said.

The suspect is being held on a $20,000 bond in Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

