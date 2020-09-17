ST LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, September 17, 2020, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect David Colubriale, 26 years of age, of the 6400 block of Vita Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63123, for one count of Assault First Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Colubriale is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

The defendant and the victim live in the same residence. The defendant became agitated and the victim attempted to calm him down. Police said the defendant retrieved a handgun and shot the victim twice in the torso and once in the leg.

The defendant then fled the residence and turned himself into an officer. The victim was taken to a hospital for surgery.

The wife of the defendant was present for the incident and relays to officers that it was unprovoked. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

Note, charges are merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

