Man airlifted to St. Louis: Motorcyclist loses control, then strikes culvert in Wood River
WOOD RIVER - A serious single-motorcycle accident occurred at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Ninth Street in Wood River.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and hit a culvert.
"The man was not speeding and was wearing a helmet," Wells said. "His injuries were such a helicopter was requested."
There was not any information available today on the man's condition after he was transported by air to St. Louis.