WOOD RIVER - A serious single-motorcycle accident occurred at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Ninth Street in Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and hit a culvert.

"The man was not speeding and was wearing a helmet," Wells said. "His injuries were such a helicopter was requested."

There was not any information available today on the man's condition after he was transported by air to St. Louis.