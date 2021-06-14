JERSEY COUNTY - A motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after a crash at Illinois Route 109 and McClusky Road in Jersey County on Monday morning.

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed the second serious crash for the county and state police in just mere hours.

The sheriff said the motorcycle crash was a single-vehicle accident, but he did not have any other details to release. Sheriff Ringhausen also said the Illinois State Police is handling the accident at Illinois Route 109 and McClusky Road. The sheriff's office members assisted at the scene.

