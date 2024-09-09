BRIGHTON - A 62-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 111 between Godfrey and Brighton on Sunday afternoon. The man has been identified as Christopher Althage.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 2024, near the Madison-Jersey County line, in front of Nilo Farms.

According to the Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The victim was airlifted from the scene by Survival Flight for further treatment but later succumbed to his injuries at a St Louis Hospital.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene, including Illinois State Police, the Jersey County Sheriff, Illinois Conservation Police, and firefighters from Brighton and Godfrey.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

