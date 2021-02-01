ALTON - A man is accused of setting his home on fire Monday morning with his family inside in the 6500 block of Alpha Drive in Alton.

The family left the home safely. The man who started the fire left the scene before police arrived and remains at large.

The fire call for Alpha Drive in Alton came in at 3:59 a.m. Monday. The fire was extinguished in quick fashion. Fosterburg, Brighton and Alton were on the scene to battle the Alpha Drive fire.

The Alpha Drive home blaze is being investigating as a possible arson.

Anyone with any information call 9-1-1 or call (618) 692-4433.

