WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department said the person injured in the SUV transported by air to a St. Louis hospital has died from injuries suffered in the accident.

The deceased from the traffic crash is a 69-year-old male from East St. Louis.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the Wood River Police Department received 911 calls, in reference to a traffic crash on Illinois Route 3 at Amoco Cut-Off (just south of Illinois Route #143).

Officers responded along with the Wood River Fire Department and several ambulances from Alton Memorial Hospital. Officers from the Hartford, Roxana, and South Roxana Police Department also responded to assist.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the preliminary investigations shows an SUV was travelling southbound on Illinois Route 3. A commercial box truck was attempting to cross both directions of Illinois Route 3, from Amoco Cut-Off travelling west.

Wells said the SUV struck the passenger side of the box truck near the rear wheels. The driver, and passenger, of the box truck were uninjured. The driver and one passenger in the SUV were transported by ambulance from the scene to an area hospital. One passenger in the SUV was flown by helicopter from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. The passenger succumbed from the injuries in the crash at the hospital.

Wells said the accident remains under investigation.

