WOOD RIVER - For now, Mama Judy’s restaurant in Wood River is closed, Mayor Cheryl McGuire said on Tuesday.

Mama Judy's was open for business at the Kumar's old 53 E. Ferguson location in Wood River for just a few days, McGuire said. A visit to the restaurant Thursday morning showed a pair of signs, one that said "Opening Soon! Looking for Cooks" and the other "Please Apply for Cooks!"

Judy Horgon, one of the owners, with her husband, Rob, said Thursday that they are trying to hire cooks to reopen.

“Anyone interested can apply at the restaurant at 53 East Ferguson in Wood River between 1 and 3 p.m. each day for now,” she said. “The plan is to open again when we have cooks.”

The previous head chef, David Beckman, told RiverBender.com he is no longer affiliated with Mama Judy’s.

“I was the head chef at Mama Judy’s and I wanted people to know I am no longer affiliated with it,” he said. “I am looking for other opportunities.”

