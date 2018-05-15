WOOD RIVER - Mama Judy's Cafe appears to be something Downtown Wood River has been waiting for to take the place of the legendary Kumar's Restaurant.

Mama Judy's is open for business this week at the Kumar's old 53 E. Ferguson location.

The names of the new owners are familiar to Wood River people - Robert and Judy Horgon. Robert owns Rob's Construction.

The Horgons and Chef Dave Beckham describe what they will serve as "homemade, downhome cooking."

The plan is for the restaurant to be open today. The business will have breakfast like the old Kumar's with homemade biscuits and gravy and much more. The soups and cornbeef has will be homemade. There will be specials every day and the poppy seed salad that became well-known before will be served. Some of the breakfast specials will be $2.99.

The restaurant has been remodeled with the hands of Robert Horgon, using the years of skills he has crafted in construction work.

Judy Horgon said the neighbor businesses have been wonderful in their transition and she already loves the Downtown Wood River location. The plan is to use some of the artwork from a nearby gallery on the walls. There are additional improvements planned for the inside of the business for the future.

Judy said the restaurant is being reopened with "a lot of love," "not just time and money."

"We are excited being here in the old Kumar's location," she said.

