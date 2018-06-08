WOOD RIVER - Mama Judy’s restaurant in Wood River is back open today.

Mama Judy's was open for business at the Kumar's old 53 E. Ferguson location for just a few days and closed, but after hiring some cooks, Judy Horgon, one of the owners, with her husband, Rob, said she is glad to have the business going again.

“I am very excited about the people we have working for us and look forward to seeing all the customers back,” she said. “We will be open every day except for Mondays.”

The business will be open late on Fridays to 8 p.m. with a nighttime fish special.

Each day, the business opens at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl McGuire said she was glad to see Mama Judy's open once again and wished the business great success in such a special location in downtown.

