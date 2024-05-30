ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A St. Louis man faces multiple charges in St. Louis County from Unlawful Possession of an Illegal Weapon, Resisting Arrest and Stealing.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Thursday, May 30, 2024, issued the above charges to Herman Williams, 21, of the 800 block of Schirmer Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63111. Williams is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: At 5:58 p.m., on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, police responded to South County Mall for reports of a subject stealing from two of the stores. Upon arrival, St. Louis County officers met with off-duty officers that observed the defendant flee the premises.

The report continued: "Police caught up to Herman Williams, who met the description of the subject that had stolen from the mall. Police gave him multiple commands to stop, which Williams ignored and continued running away. Police eventually apprehended him after a pursuit and a struggle and found him to possess a gun with an illegal fully automatic switch. After the search of the incident led to the arrest, the defendant was additionally found to possess a clear plastic bag containing a white powder substance. The defendant admitted the bag contained 'crack' that he had mixed with another person's prescription medication. He admitted to exchanging the mixture for an automatic firearm."

The St. Louis County Police Department South County Precinct police officers are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

