COLLINSVILLE – Edwardsville senior guard Malik Robinson scored 17 points and played a key role in the Tigers’ 56-46 win over Granite City in Monday evening’s IHSA Class 4A regional opener at Vergil Fletcher Gym in Collinsville.

The Edwardsville plan was to come out with intensity, and the two teams’ first encounter was on Robinson’s mind.

“We wanted to come out with a lot of intensity,” Robinson said. “They beat us at our place last time (a 50-47 Warrior win at Lucco-Jackson Gym Dec. 14) and we wanted to come out and get revenge, and win in the postseason especially.”

The game plan for the Tigers was a very simple one indeed.

“Our game plan was, we were trying to score a lot of baskets,” Robinson said, “stop them on defense, try to prevent transition buckets, and just play with a lot of intensity tonight.”

Robinson’s plan was to do what was needed to help the Tigers win and advance.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I just did what I thought I needed to do for the team,” Robinson said. “Handle the ball, try to distribute a little bit, and score a few points too, as well.”

Edwardsville is now hitting their stride and playing its best basketball at precisely the right time.

“We wanted to be playing our best basketball around the end of February,” Robinson said, “and I think we’re doing that right now.”

The Tigers advance to a semifinal game against the host Kahoks Tuesday evening, starting at 6 p.m., and Robinson feels that what worked against Granite will work against Collinsville.

“We just want to come out with the same intensity that we did tonight,” Robinson said, “play just as we did, and try to come out with a win.”

The Kahoks have some good talent, and Robinson expects the same kind of game against Collinsville.

“Same thing as tonight,” Robinson said. “They’ve got a couple of players that are good. Ray (Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville’s leading scorer), he’s pretty good; we’re going to try and stop him, limit him, and just come out with a lot of intensity.”

More like this: