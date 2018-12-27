EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys basketball senior point guard Malik Robinson is excited to begin holiday tourney action at Collinsville and with his team has been working hard in practice to prepare for the weekend.

Robinson led the Tigers along with Brennan Weller with eight points each recently in Edwardsville’s 49-22 loss to East St. Louis Wednesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers executed their defensive schemes successfully, holding the Flyers to their lowest point total of the season, and offensively, had many good looks, but couldn’t get the shots to drop.

“We played our defensive scheme just how we wanted to,” Robinson said during a postgame interview, “we just couldn’t make shots, and the offense wasn’t going, and we just turned it over a lot when they started pressing us.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Every team in the Southwestern Conference is good,” Robinson said, “so every game we play, it’s going to be a fight. And they’re one of the better teams in the Southwestern Conference we’ll play. We fought as much as we could, but we just turned it over a little too much.”

The Tigers play against Quincy in the first round of the Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic next Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Devils sport one of Illinois’ most storied sporting programs.

“We’re just going to go to practice, and work hard and try to take away all their stuff as much as we can,” Robinson said, “and get our offense going.”

Robinson agreed that the Collinsville tournament is a fun tournament to play in, and looks forward to the competition ahead.

“It’s a really fun tournament to play in.” Robinson said.

More like this: