EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High senior guard Malik Robinson was the leading scorer for the Tigers in Tuesday night’s loss to Belleville East 43-34 at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Robinson scored 15 points to lead the way for Edwardsville, who played without senior Jaylon Tuggle in the second half when a knee problem started to flare up at halftime.

“We were just trying to stay in the game late,” Robinson said in a postgame interview. “We had a couple of players out, Tuggle out with his knee; it was hurting in the game, so he came out, so we were trying to win with the young and inexperienced.”

The Tigers, as is one of their trademarks, kept battling throughout the game, and overall, Robinson felt the Tigers did play well.

“I thought our defense could have been better,” Robinson said. “Every game, we’ve held a team under 40 points this season so far. This is the first game they scored 40 or more, but other than that, our offense, it was good; we just weren’t making our open shots, but we didn’t do too bad.”

It’s still early on in the season, with the Tigers now 2-2 overall going into a Southwestern Conference road game at Collinsville Friday night. Robinson is still very optimistic that the Tigers will have a successful season.

“It’s a long season, and we’ve gotta a lot more games to play," Robinson said. "I’m looking forward to them.”

The Tigers are a group that loves their practice sessions, and the team will get right back into it and get ready for the Kahoks. They’re committed to getting better and improving every day.

“Yeah, we’ll be right back at it tomorrow, preparing for Collinsville,” Robinson said.

