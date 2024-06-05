EDWARDSVILLE — One of the most exciting athletic performers in Edwardsville High School history - Malik Allen - recently finished his senior track and field season with another state triple jump championship for his team.

Malik is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Edwardsville High School's Malik Allen has etched his name into the annals of school history with his exceptional performances in track and field. Allen secured the IHSA state triple jump crown in 2023 with a leap of 14.87 meters, and he followed it up with an even more impressive jump of 15.39 meters in 2024. His efforts have helped EHS tie for first place with Oak Park River Forest in the 3A state track finals, each school amassing 49 points.

"I felt confident with all the work I put in," Allen said. "I pushed myself throughout the season to achieve more goals and keep working. I am very proud of my season."

Allen's season was marked not only by his record-breaking jumps but also by his ability to engage the crowd. Known for clapping his hands to rally spectators, Allen found motivation and energy from their support.

During his tenure at Edwardsville High School, Allen has also made a name for himself in basketball and football, ranking among the best overall athletes the school has seen in recent years. His athletic prowess and determination have left a lasting legacy at EHS.

In April, Allen shattered a triple jump record that had stood since 1982, continuously pushing the boundaries of his performance throughout the season. His teammate, Gina Montgomery, also delivered a commendable performance with a jump of 12.86 meters in 2024.

Allen's contributions to Edwardsville High School's athletic program will be remembered for years to come, as he has set a new standard of excellence for future athletes.

Again, congrats to Malik on his honor as a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month.

