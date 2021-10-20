EAST ALTON - Carol Eckhoff is the founder of Making Magic Happen. The mission of her company is to optimize the customer experience and to increase business profits.

Carol will be the keynote speaker at the Alternative Office Space Business Roundtable event on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Alternative Office Space (AOS) at East Gate Plaza. Carol will speak at 5 p.m. and the entire evening runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Carol has over 36 years of experience in sales, sales management, and sales coaching. Her years of hands-on experience and her drive to explore new solutions have earned her numerous awards and accolades.
Also, her knowledge and creativity have enabled her to combine multiple disciplines that create a unique perspective for designing a business master plan.

"Combining the physical elements, and
technological elements with neuropsychology create an innovative approach to the sales
process," she said. "The entire sales process is centered around the customer experience."

From creating your initial business plan to molding your corporate culture, Carol will try to develop a comprehensive customer journey presentation that is engaging, simple, and profitable.

Eckhoff will stress the following: “Don’t be afraid to color outside the lines," and build her presentation around that theme.

