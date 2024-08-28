COLLINSVILLE - Making a Difference, a long-running organization based out of Collinsville, is looking for help as they hold several outreach events in the community.

Jerry Price explained that the organization serves low-income and unhoused individuals. They have monthly outreaches where they serve meals and provide items to community members. Making a Difference is looking for donations and volunteers to keep their work going.

“The only goal we have is we try to help people,” Price said. “We just try to change our little corner of the world.”

The organization’s main focus is its monthly outreach program at Caseyville Methodist Church in Caseyville. They also do outreach at the Community Care Center in Granite City from 12:30–2:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month. You can see a full schedule of their outreach programs at their website.

During the outreach events, Making a Difference provides clothing, household items and nonperishable foods. They partner with local organizations and restaurants to serve hot meals. They also work with local food pantries throughout Madison and St. Clair counties.

Once a month, Making a Difference holds outreach events for unhoused community members where they pass out 100 meals and 200 water bottles. Price noted that water is a major concern as temperatures climb, and they could use water bottle donations from the community.

“Water’s a big thing right now. It’s something that never goes bad,” he said. “Our hearts get so full when, at our outreaches, we give ice cold water to somebody and they’re like, ‘Man, thank you, it’s 100 degrees out here and this is the first thing I’ve had to drink all day.’ We’ve fed people their only meal in two days before.”

As summer winds down, Price said that they need water bottles, batteries and bug spray the most right now, though they also accept food, clothing and monetary donations. You can drop off donations at Benny’s Bed and Biscuits in Maryville or the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, or donate through their website.

You can also donate to Making a Difference this weekend at their bake sale at the Collinsville VFW. While the VFW sponsors a car show, Making a Difference will be onsite selling baked goods and raising money for their outreach work on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2024.

For more information about Making a Difference, their bake sale, how to donate, or how to get help, visit their official website at MakingADifferenceSTL.org or their Facebook page.

“Honestly, everybody has needed help at some point in their life. I think that’s one thing everybody has in common. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. You needed something from somebody at some point,” Price added. “Once you go out there, it grabs you. You just want to change the world.”

