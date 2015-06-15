Makenna Monroe Robinson
June 15, 2015 10:53 AM
Name: Makenna Monroe Robinson
Parents: Chelsey Jacksonand Shawn Robinson
Sibling: Drake Robinson (2)
Birthdate: 5/8/15
Weight: 8 lbs 11 oz Length 20 in
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Grandparents: Tim and Shelly Riess (Godfrey), Scott and Michelle Jackson (Columbia), Tricia Thaxton (Alton), RObert Robinson (Alton)
Great-grandparents: Linda Malone (Hallsville), Rick Cox (Alton), Chris Dawson (Alton)
