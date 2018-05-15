GRAFTON – Kick back for a weekend of classic blues music and great food at the Seventh Annual Grafton Winery & Brewhaus Blues Festival, Saturday & Sunday, May 19 & 20.

Two iconic blues bands from throughout the St. Louis area will showcase their diverse sounds during the two-day event including the Joe Metzka Band and Billy Peek.

The festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Grafton Winery is located at 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

Leading off the weekend, will be the Joe Metzka Band, specializing in blues, standards and vintage soul. The band will take the stage from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Billy Peek, a St. Louis native, and national blues talent, will return as Sunday’s music headliner. Peek will perform from 3 to 6 p.m.

With the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers as a backdrop, visitors to the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus will also be able to enjoy the winery’s award winning wines, sample draft pints of beer brewed on site and try out Blues Fest food specials which include a Muffaletta Panini, Lump Crab Cake BLT and Gumbo. A full lunch and dinner menu is also available to guests.

For more information on the Grafton Winery Blues Festival, please call (618) 786-3001 or go to www.TheGraftonWinery.com.

