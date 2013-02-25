Sign up today for Macoupin Economic Development Partnership's Fish Philosophy and Traveler Marketing Workshop on March 14. Land of Lincoln Regional Tourism Development Office Director, Heather Wilkins and Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway Director, Bill Kelly will lead participants through a fun, informative program. Located at Carlinville National Bank Conference Room at 450 South Side Square in Carlinville, the workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

This workshop is great for any small business, civic organization, festival committee or tourism group. Participants will walk away having discovered how to make the traveler: stop, shop and buy, along with skills for quality customer service. Wilkins will guide attendees through the Fish Philosophy. Named for the colorful fish mongers of Seattle, this program discusses how

to create a positive work environment, connect with your customers and become engaged with your life. Kelly will then pinpoint who is traveling, how to get on their radar and how to be tourist ready.

The workshop is $10. This fee includes a Fish Philosophy Workbook, breakfast by Magnolias and lunch by Carlinville National Bank. Registration is required. Visit www.macoupinpartners.com to sign up or call 618-409-6044. Space is limited. Deadline to register is March 8.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wilkins studied marketing at Eastern Illinois University. In 1997, she participated in the World Disney World College Intern Program. She later worked in Grand Canyon Arizona, as an employee of AmFac Parks & Resorts. She has been with the Tourism Office for ten years, serving as director for the past five. The Land of Lincoln Regional Office covers 33-counties, offering

assistance in grant writing, general tourism, workshops, informational meetings, production of an annual visitors guide and website.

Kelly grew up next to Route 66 in LaGrange, and the opportunity to become involved with the same road where he got his first ticket led him to become Executive Director of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway in February, 2010. Prior to 2010, Bill held several positions in marketing and management in the Central Illinois area.

Don't miss this opportunity to discover how to put your business, town, or event on the map!

The Partnership drives economic growth in Macoupin County by conducting and sponsoring activities that help existing businesses prosper and grow, attract new businesses, and promote responsible development. Their business development program offers small businesses a resource for mentoring, marketing, financial assistance sources and networking. Visit www.macoupinpartners.com to learn more.

More like this: