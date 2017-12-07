GLEN CARBON – Ray M. Schon Park is slated for major enhancements, with a local campaign as the driving force behind the improvements. The Village of Glen Carbon announced their vision to develop the park, creating the “Make Schon Park Shine” Campaign to provide funding for the increased recreational opportunities in the Glen Carbon community and beyond.

Schon Park is located on more than 35 acres of land across from Glen Carbon Village Hall on Main Street in Glen Carbon. Since 2013, visitors have been enjoying its pavilions, pond and walking trails. The proposed development for this centrally located park includes plans for ball fields, racket play and basketball courts, playground facilities, concessions and restrooms. A water feature is also being considered. The park is conveniently interconnected to the miles and miles of fitness trails in the area, accessible by bike, foot or vehicle.

Jamie Bowden, Village Administrator for Glen Carbon, sees the outstanding potential of developing Schon Park and is excited about this opportunity for the community.

“Schon Park is a beautiful tract of land, offering plenty of greenspace for more recreational activities. The best part? It’s really an ideal location, offering residents and visitors alike all the amenities you’d want in a park, with great access to the bike trails,” said Bowden.

The “Make Schon Park Shine” Campaign is offering local businesses and residents opportunities to donate to the campaign. Sponsorship and naming rights are also available. Donations may also be made through the Edwardsville Community Foundation and are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more, the campaign has a website located at www.makeschonparkshine.com, is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ makeschonparkshine/, and marketing materials are also available offering information about the initiative.

For those interested in donating to the “Make Schon Park Shine” Campaign or seeking more information, visit www.makeschonparkshine.com or contact Jamie Bowden at the Village of Glen Carbon offices by calling (618) 288-2614 or via email at jbowden@glen-carbon.il.us.

