SPRINGFIELD, IL – Recent winners of both ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion will play the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, August 15.

Old Dominion returns to the State Fair Grandstand, this time as the headliner after opening for Jake Owen in 2016. Initially, the members of Old Dominion got together to showcase the songs they wrote for other acts, but they’re now a major force to be reckoned with in the country music industry. Old Dominion’s breakout hit, “Break Up With Him,” has a hip-hop vibe but spent two weeks at number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

With their new album Happy Endings, Old Dominion hopes to demonstrate their diversity as a band, from their influences in rock and pop to the types of songs they select. The band’s first single off that album, “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” signifies their desire to deliver songs with a message. “Written In The Sand” proves the group as songwriters, taking a clever, unpredictable approach to writing about uncertainty in a relationship. And with “Hotel Key,” they scored their sixth number one single.

Tickets for all Grandstand concerts go on sale later this Spring at the following prices:

Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Free Concert

Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Mark your calendars for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, August 8 through 18, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

