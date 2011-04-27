Alton, IL – Have you been looking for a way to make a difference in the RiverBend area? The Riverbender.com Community Center is always in need of volunteers to help with its mission of providing for all teens a safe, fun and affordable establishment free of alcohol, drugs and tobacco.

You can give back to the teens of the area by volunteering to help with one of the many events at the Center. Monthly dances, an after school program, family nights, robotics club, financial management and art and music classes are among the many activities which depend on volunteer staffing. Additional help is occasionally needed with special events, clerical, cleaning, and maintenance work as well.

The Center is also always on the lookout for service or church groups to host their monthly Family Fun Nights.

“We really depend on the community to help us provide safe, fun activities for the kids,” said John Hentrich, owner of the Center. “Many of the adult volunteers seem to have almost as much fun as the kids at our dances,” he added.

Because of the direct contact with teens, volunteers are required to pass a background check in addition to attending volunteer orientation.

For more information on volunteering, contact Michelle Pawloski at (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or michelle@riverbender.com or visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the center is to provide youth a chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music, NOT sex, drugs, and alcohol.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton.

