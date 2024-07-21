ST CLAIR COUNTY — St Clair County County Sheriff Department's Major Tammy Grime, the Jail Superintendent, was honored as the Illinois Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Illinois Department of the American Legion at a ceremony on July 12.

This morning, the Non-Commissioned Officers Association Representative, Mr. Charles Mank, presented the award to Major Grime.

During the presentation, Mr. Mank also delivered a written commendation to Sheriff Watson, acknowledging the dedication of the law enforcement officers who protect the community.

The recognition highlights Major Grime's commitment and service to law enforcement, reflecting the broader efforts of the department in maintaining public safety.

