ALTON - Illinois American contractors are hard at work in the 15th and Belle Street intersection in Alton on Monday, June 3, 2024, on part of a major sewer project.

Contractors are working on a sewer separation project for Illinois American Water and this has been done throughout other areas in Alton. Justin Kleinschmidt, P.E., an engineer from Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc., who is assigned to this project, said the area at 15th and Belle has been closed for quite some time. He said a collapse in a tunnel there took additional design work and a section of arched roof of the tunnels was taken off and cast with new concrete. He said utility pole relocations have also been necessary in that area.

Once the tunnel work is finished at 15h and Belle, it will be strictly storm water flowing through it. Right now it has a sanitary sewer that empties into it.

Kleinschmidt said the latest projections say the work in this vicinity should be completed by the end of August 2024.

“We are expected to have most of the roads completed and traffic flow operational where people can use Belle Street north to south without closures,” he said.

