BELLEVILLE — Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, joined by state and local officials, marked the beginning of construction on the $19.9 million Air Mobility Drive extension in St. Clair County today. This project is part of Gov. JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program, aiming to improve infrastructure statewide.

The extension will add approximately a mile to Air Mobility Drive, connecting Illinois 158/177 with Illinois 161. The goal is to alleviate congestion, enhance safety on surrounding roads, and boost regional mobility.

"With the commencement of the Air Mobility Drive extension in St. Clair County, we're not just laying concrete — we're building Illinois' future," Gov. Pritzker said. "Through our visionary Rebuild Illinois capital program, we're transforming infrastructure neglect into opportunity by enhancing safety and forging stronger regional connections. I commend the collaborative efforts in St. Clair County that are making this initiative a reality for the people of Illinois."

Planning for this extension dates back to the 1970s. The project involves constructing a two-lane road with 10-foot shoulders and a bridge over the Loop Creek tributary, along with drainage ditches and culverts.

"The Air Mobility Drive extension not only addresses current traffic conditions but also helps to position the region for growth far into the future," Secretary Osman said. "Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, important projects like this one that had been on the drawing board for years are happening throughout the state. We are excited to get to work."

The construction is expected to take about two years, with the road opening anticipated in summer 2026. The project will avoid closures or detours, though lane restrictions will be necessary at the connections to Illinois 158/177 and Illinois 161. Upon completion, the new road will be designated Illinois 158.

"We continue to see a need for the expansion of Air Mobility Drive as the region experiences an uptick in traffic," state Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) said. "The last thing we want is overcrowded roads that lead to unsafe driving conditions, so extending this roadway now will serve as a longtime solution to congested traffic."

"This is a significant project that will reduce traffic congestion, increase safety, and strengthen our area's road system," Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) said. "I appreciate the support from local and state officials who have worked hard to move this development forward. With Rebuild Illinois, we continue to make responsible investments in our region's infrastructure that address resident priorities, support local jobs, and prepare us for the demands of tomorrow."

The project is funded by nearly $4 million from Rebuild Illinois and additional federal grants.

"This project will provide needed relief to congestion on Greenmount Road, and when all phases are completed will prove to be a convenient and valuable economic corridor for our citizens," St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said. "Hats off to our state officials for making this happen."

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is a $33.2 billion, six-year initiative aimed at improving the state's transportation system and promoting economic growth. It is the largest capital program in Illinois history and addresses all transportation modes, including roads, bridges, transit, waterways, rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Over the next six years, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) plans to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois.

For more information on IDOT projects, visit the department's website. Follow IDOT on social media for updates and view area construction details on the traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com. For updates specific to IDOT District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on X.

