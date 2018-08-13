ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A major renovation of Christian Hospital’s main lobby, which includes high-end custom case work, specialty glass and tile installation, and unique wood-look plank ceiling features, is scheduled to be completed by Kadean Construction in October, it was announced today.

The 10,500 sq. ft., $2 million renovation of the hospital, located on Dunn Road near Highway 367 and Interstate 270 in unincorporated St. Louis County, will improve aesthetics and flow, making a more welcoming space for patients as they enter the hospital, said Project Manager Travis Mulder, who oversees Kadean’s medical construction work.

“This has been a great project that will drastically change the hospital’s main lobby area, including a new reception area, a registration area that includes private bays with sliding glass doors, a new lab/blood draw area, additional staff workspace, a break area, and a state-of-the-art multipurpose room with large glass walls for meeting and educational space,” Mulder said. “The lobby’s ceiling also will catch everyone’s eye with a variety of radiused backlit soffits and ceiling features, the floor will have all new porcelain tile, and there will be other high-end finishes throughout.”

Mulder said in order for construction to begin last March, Kadean had to prepare a temporary entrance and registration area on the east side of the hospital.

“That’s typical of our hospital work so that the flow of patient care continues uninterrupted,” Mulder said.

The architect on the renovation is St. Louis-based Lawrence Group and the MEP/FP engineer was Heideman & Associates, Mulder said, adding that the work has kept Kadean’s 25 subcontractors and suppliers busy on site.

As a founding member of BJC HealthCare, Christian Hospital was established in 1903 and is an accredited, full-service medical center that provides world-class medical care to residents throughout the greater St. Louis area and Southern Illinois.

The renovations are part of a $60 million initiative called “Christian Hospital 2020,” which includes transitioning to all private patient rooms; a $2.7 million lab equipment upgrade; a $1 million investment in a new ambulance fleet; converting to a new $16 million universal electronic medical record system; opening two new health centers; and, other improvements designed to ensure the best patient experience.

Christian Hospital opened at its current location in September 1975 and is located six miles east of Christian Hospital’s Northwest HealthCare campus, at Graham Road and Interstate 270 in Florissant, which recently broke ground for a new $26.3 million Siteman Cancer Center.

Siteman Cancer Center, which is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, is scheduled to be completed by December 2019. The nearly 37,000-square-foot facility will feature state-of-the-art technology, including a new linear accelerator to deliver radiation therapy.

Founded in 1963, Kadean Construction has become one of the Midwest’s most successful construction companies, specializing in design-build, construction management, and general contracting for a diverse set of major clients in the health care, industrial, commercial, office, senior care, and multi-family industries.

Kadean also opened its Kansas City, MO office earlier this year to better manage the company’s construction work in that region, and to capitalize on new opportunities in Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas.

In recent years, Kadean has undertaken major construction projects for BJC HealthCare at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Siteman Cancer Center, and other major medical facilities in the St. Louis area.

It also has built ambulatory surgical centers in Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, and first-class independent and assisted senior living and memory care residential complexes in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.

Kadean’s largest projects in recent years are massive tilt-up distribution, warehousing, and logistics centers – some measuring more than 18 acres under roof – including buildings in Aviator Business Park, near Lambert St. Louis International Airport in Hazelwood, MO, the Lakeview Commerce Center in Edwardsville, IL, and KCI Intermodal BusinessCentre in Kansas City, MO.

