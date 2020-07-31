ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals are presently isolating in a hotel after a player or players tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball announced today that Friday’s game in Milwaukee has been cancelled. The Cardinals will resume play in the series if the rest of the team tests negative.

Major League Baseball made a quick response to the Cardinals’ situation after the Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak with 19 positive tests. There is a St. Louis-Milwaukee game still scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Saturday and a 2:10 p.m. Sunday game that remain on until the test results come back.

Six Major League teams are out of action on Friday and that includes the Brewers and Cardinals, the Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays.

Jack Flaherty was scheduled to square off on the mound against Brett Anderson on Friday in a 2:10 p.m. game.

St. Louis is scheduled to return home next week.

