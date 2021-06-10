EDWARDSVILLE — Following his nomination by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin, Maj. Jeff Connor was confirmed as commander of the Cross-River Crime Task Force.

“I’m proud to have been chosen as commander for this important new law enforcement effort, “Connor said. “I’m thankful for the deputy commanders who have agreed to assist, and we look forward to getting to work combatting the flow of violent crime into and throughout Madison County.”

In addition to his appointment as commander, Connor named Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department and Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford as deputy commanders for the task force.

Connor currently serves as the chief deputy sheriff for Madison County. After being nominated as commander by Haine and Lakin, the members of the task force confirmed Connor by unanimous consent.

The Cross-River Crime Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, and local agencies with the goal of combining resources and manpower to protect Madison County from criminals who cross state lines to commit violent crimes. Members of the task force approved a charter and implementation plan earlier this month, and aim to begin patrols by the end of June.

