Major General Peabody Visits NGRREC Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton, Ill. – US Army Corps of Engineers Major General John W. Peabody, commander Mississippi Valley Division and president Mississippi River Commission toured the Jerry F. Costello National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) Confluence Field Station Thursday afternoon. Peabody (pictured left) discussed the field station’s innovative research projects with the center’s scientists. As part of the tour, Dr. John Chick, director of aquatic ecology for NGRREC (center) and Dr. Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College, showed him a real-time water sampling device, Pisces, which field station scientists are preparing to utilize. Pisces is a lightweight pontoon platform which supports water quality and meteorological sampling devices. Chick said the use of Pisces will be the first water quality sampling platform to be used in a larger network of water quality platforms on the Mississippi River and large rivers around the world. For more information about NGRREC contact John Chick at 618-468-2850 or visit www.ngrrec.org. Article continues after sponsor message

Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip