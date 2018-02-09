JERSEYVILLE — Details about a major economic investment in Jerseyville will be announced at 1 p.m., March 2, 2018, at TriCounty FS, Inc.

A press announcement was released today that said a major economic investment and development privately funded by Atlanta, Ga.-based Stonemont Financial Group in partnership with the Jerseyville Economic Development Council and Kansas City Southern Railroad will be detailed at a press conference at 1 p.m. on March 2, 2018.

This development, with an anticipated $500 million investment, will have a major impact on the entire Midwest economy and the country’s logistics and commerce industries. It will also bring an approximate 1,000 jobs to the area immediately, with another 1,000 or more following in the next several years, the release from the Jerseyville Economic Development Council said today.

Those partnering to make this development announcement include: Mayor William “Billy” Russell, Jerseyville; Tim Carr, Kansas City Southern Railroad; William I. “Zack” Markwell, Stonemont Financial Group; Illinois State Representative CD Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville); U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner

Jerseyville Mayor Bill Russell said he is very excited about what residents will hear on March 2.

“This will mean jobs for our region and Corridor 67 progress,” he said. “People will also be able to hear what a great person the person making this new announcement will be. It is hard to keep a smile off my face now. I talked briefly last night at the JCBA dinner and spoke about how crucial this announcement is for all the people’s success in our region.

“The jobs will not all happen at once, but this will have great impact on the Metro East and St. Louis. We have worked long and hard on this. We have said all along one of the key components of this is young people have to have opportunities to succeed in life and this will help with that success.”

Russell said he is optimistic that the Corridor 67 project will move ahead after the early March announcement. “We have been getting good response from Cong. Rodney Davis who sits on the Federal Transportation Board,” he added. “We need help from both sides of the aisle. We an’t change the economic outlook overnight, but we are excited to make this announcement and what kind of impact the individual doing it wants to have on our community.”

No further information will be released ahead of time of the announcement, the Jerseyville Economic Development Council said in the release.

