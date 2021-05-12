EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad announced Wednesday afternoon it has turned the death investigation of Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson) over to the Atlanta City Police Department and is now disbanding.

"Concerning the deceased female body found at the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Goshen Road, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis wishes to provide the public with the following information in reference to the case. The investigators were able to identify victim as:Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson), a black female, 33, of Roswell, Ga. Upon discovering her identity, it was determined that she was listed as missing person with her husband identified as: LUTHER (Luke) LEE HENDERSON Jr., black male, age 39.

"Investigators from the Major Case Squad worked in conjunction with Roswell, Georgia, authorities where she was last seen and reported missing. We were able to establish enough information and evaluate the evidence which indicates the homicide incident occurred in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. The Major Case squad then worked with Atlanta Georgia homicide investigators. As a result of the information developed from the Major Case Squad, Atlanta homicide investigators have assumed the case.

"Luther Henderson is still at-large and missing. To this date, there is no evidence that either individual has ties or associates to the Madison County, Illinois, area. The Major Case Squad has turned the investigation over to the Atlanta City Police Department and is now disbanding.

Anyone knowing information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. For further information on the homicide, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at apd-publicaffairs@atlantaga.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation so limited details regarding motive or evidence will be released at this time. Capt. David Vucich, Madison County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office Major Case Squad, Deputy Commander.

