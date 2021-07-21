FERGUSON, MO. - The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad put out a bulletin that a murder suspect, Garry Rodgers, 24, of St. Louis, remains at large. He is wanted for murder in the first degree and armed criminal action and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been deactivated in the murder investigation of 26-year-old Austin Phillips, of St. Ann.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rogers is described as 5-5 and weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a noticeable skull tattoo on his neck. He was last seen operating an older model black Honda Accord, bearing Missouri dealer plate D9972-CX, with paint damage to the hood and roof.

Anyone with information on Garry Rodgers' whereabouts is asked to call (314) 522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) for a reward of up to $5,000.

More like this:

Related Video: