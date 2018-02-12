EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 405 Randle Street, Edwardsville, after an apparent homicide in the area of Chapparal Lane, Glen Carbon.

At 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of Chapparal Lane, Glen Carbon, in reference to shots fired, Major Jeff Connor Chief Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased subject. The subject is described as a black male, unknown name, who had apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Connor said.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to investigate the apparent homicide. Currently there are over 20 investigators working the case.

Connor said, "We ask the public to contact the Major Case Squad/Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433, if they have any information on this case."

Connor said the Anonymous Tip Line number is 618-296-3000.

