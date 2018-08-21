EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced charges regarding the murder of 24-year-old Damian Huber of Brighton.

Huber was shot in the chest during what appeared to be a home invasion at 152 S. Oak in Cottage Hills just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 16. He perished in St. Louis following that shooting.

Bradley Payne, 29, and Kevin B. Payne, 31, both of Cahokia, have been charged with three charges of First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery and Home Invasion following that death. Bradley Payne was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The two suspects are cousins and were taken without incident from Cahokia, Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. He said Huber was a guest in the home and did not know the Paynes, but said an occupant in the home was familiar with one of the men, which led to his arrest. Both men are being held on a $1 million bond in the Madison County Jail at this time.

Dixon described the event as a "tragedy" during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. He did not disclose how Huber was shot, but said none of the men in the home were armed during the home invasion. Dixon said the intent and motive was a home invasion, adding items were taken.

Additional suspects were at the scene at the time of the incident, Dixon said, adding the police involved with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are seeking "multiple suspects" who were involved.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said the men are charged with three counts of first-degree murder to "give the prosecution more flexibility."

Gibbons said he was grateful for the men and women of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis for their dedication to the resolution of this case.

During the home invasion, the Paynes were accused of stealing currency, car keys and electronic devices from Jack Beckham after forcibly entering the residence of Devin Foxworth and threatening him with a gun.

Dixon said social media greatly assisted officers in identifying suspects and making arrests in the case.

