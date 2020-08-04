ST. LOUIS - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to assist in the suspicious death of a black male subject in the 1500 block of Ben McLemore III Place in Wellston, MO. Major Case Squad detectives are in the process of confirming the victim's identity and notifying the next-of-kin.

The Major Case Squad asks that anyone with information that would assist in solving the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

