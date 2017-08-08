EAST ST. LOUIS - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated for a homicide in East St. Louis.

Moments after East St. Louis officers arrived on Tuesday to the 2100 block of Market Street, East St. Louis, they discovered a female victim deceased inside an apartment from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as: Alexis S. Winston, 23, a black female.

The 911 possible home invasion call to police came in at approximately 4:02 a.m. on Tuesday.

There was a toddler-aged child in the home at the time of the incident who was found by police unharmed.

The East St. Louis Police Department requested the assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Investigators from the squad, representing 10 respective agencies, are working with the East St. Louis Police Department on this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis or the East St. Louis Police Department. Those wishing to provide information and remain anonymous can also contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.

Phone numbers to call with any information are as follows:

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

618-274-5434

East St. Louis Police Department

618-482-6767

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers

1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

Lt. Kristopher Tharp, Deputy Commander-Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, is the main contact in regard to this homicide case.



