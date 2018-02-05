MACOUPIN COUNTY - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a request at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office in reference to the suspicious disappearance of a missing person - Denita M. Hedden, 37, a white female from Royal Lakes.

Hedden was reported missing by an acquaintance at 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2018. Macoupin County deputies were told that Denita was last seen leaving her residence in Royal Lakes, Illinois, around 2 p.m. on January 25, 2018 (Thursday). Denita was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie sweatshirt with orange sleeves and blue jeans. Denita is 5’00” and weights approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The fact that Hedden has had no contact with family and friends for an extended amount of time raises considerable concern. This disappearance, due to its duration, is considered suspicious.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is currently operating out of the Bunker Hill Police Department in Bunker Hill, Illinois. Investigators encourage anyone with information about Denita, or her whereabouts, to contact authorities.

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

618-585-3510

Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office

217-854-3135 Ext: 1

Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers

1-800-352-0136

Lt. Kristopher Tharp/Deputy Commander-Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis provided the above information.

