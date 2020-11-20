COLLINSVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the shooting death of Darian A. Woods, 23, of 107 Crandall St., Collinsville.

At 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Collinsville Police Department responded to 107 Crandall Street in Collinsville after a report of home invasion and discovered that Woods was deceased inside the apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.

There are approximately 20 investigators assigned to the case led by Deputy Commander Mark Kuechle. Investigators are following up on numerous leads at this time. The Major Case Squad is seeking the public's help in the case. Anyone with any additional information, please contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 344-2131, (x5924).

