CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is now investigating a Monday night, Sept. 9, 2024, fatal Cahokia Heights shooting.

Lt. Shane Brown of the Belleville Police Department will serve as deputy commander in the investigation.

Authorities said the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office was called for a shooting in the 2400 block of Renois Lane in Cahokia Heights about 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

When the sheriff’s office arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot in his vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he died, authorities said.

The Major Case Squad has identified the man as Damonta T. Mosley, 18.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 825-5200.

Anonymous tips can be done through contacting CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

