CAHOKIA - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated on a death investigation case on August 24, 2023, at the request of the Cahokia Police Department. The activation was to assist in the death investigation of a male pronounced deceased by the St. Clair County Coroner's Office.

The male was struck by multiple bullets and set on fire while in the 5800 block of Pocket Road in Cahokia Heights, the Major Case Squad Deputy Commander Lieutenant Bud Jeremias said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"The Major Case Squad was finally able to identify the victim as Miljavon Sawyer, 21, of Cahokia Heights," Jeremias said. "The Major Case Squad is still requesting that if anyone has any information about this senseless and horrific murder, please contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 332-4260 or (618) 332-4277, or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

More like this:

Nov 8, 2023 - Major Case Squad Activated After Man Found With Torso Laceration Then Pronounced Deceased

Nov 10, 2023 - Major Case Squad, Collinsville PD Announces Two Charged with First-Degree Murder

Sep 23, 2023 - East Alton Man Charged With Two Counts Of First Degree Murder After Stabbing

Nov 16, 2023 - Judge Grants Haine Petition; Murder Defendant Denied Release In Stabbing Case

Jul 26, 2023 - Major Case Squad Called Out To Probe Madison, IL., Murder

Related Video:

Major Case Squad Press Conference on Romell Jones Murder Case

Major Case Squad Seeks Information About Alton Shooting

 