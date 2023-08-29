CAHOKIA - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated on a death investigation case on August 24, 2023, at the request of the Cahokia Police Department. The activation was to assist in the death investigation of a male pronounced deceased by the St. Clair County Coroner's Office.

The male was struck by multiple bullets and set on fire while in the 5800 block of Pocket Road in Cahokia Heights, the Major Case Squad Deputy Commander Lieutenant Bud Jeremias said.

"The Major Case Squad was finally able to identify the victim as Miljavon Sawyer, 21, of Cahokia Heights," Jeremias said. "The Major Case Squad is still requesting that if anyone has any information about this senseless and horrific murder, please contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 332-4260 or (618) 332-4277, or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

